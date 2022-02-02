Celebrate Black History Month

In conjunction with the Anderson Freeman Center, Middlebury Libraries have put together a physical and digital display showcasing a number of resources celebrating Black History Month. These works include fiction, non-fiction, film, recommended podcasts, and more. Starting the week of February 14th, the physical display can be found in the Atrium of the Davis Family Library. These works and more can also be found in the library’s collections by searching in MIDCAT or LibrarySearch to find them.