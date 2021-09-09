Middlebury Libraries to replace problematic subject headings: A Reparative Cataloging Project update

The Middlebury Libraries’ Reparative Cataloging Project seeks to address catalog records that are historically inaccurate, offensive, discriminatory, or harmful. Earlier this year, we replaced the “illegal aliens” subject heading with “undocumented immigrants.” Now, we’re planning more changes!

What is a subject heading, anyway?

Middlebury, like all academic libraries in the United States, looks to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. to provide standardized subject headings (or a “controlled vocabulary” in library-speak) for use in describing books and other works in our collections. In other words, a subject heading will tell you what - or who - a work is about.

Library of Congress subject headings allow researchers to conduct searches at different libraries using similar terms. These terms change over time (“Water-closets” became “Toilets” in the 1970s and “Moving-pictures” became “Motion pictures” in 1987) but materials on those topics remain united under a single heading, making them easier to find.

In June, 2021, we joined our colleagues at institutions like Dartmouth, Harvard, and Vassar in replacing the term “illegal aliens” with “undocumented immigrants” in out cataloging.