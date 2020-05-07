Drupal Web Forms: An Important Update

The following was previously sent via email to people associated with these forms in the linked Google sheet.

We previously announced the need to shut down the Drupal 7 forms service on November 1, 2021 because the underlying technology would no longer have security coverage.

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the Drupal Association has extended security coverage for this platform, allowing us to offer you more time to migrate your forms.

However, we do not anticipate this will be extended again. So while our timeline has been adjusted, it is still critical that we complete this work and we are looking at ways to provide you with better guidance. To do this, we need your help.

An Important Survey

To give us a better understanding of your form needs, we are asking that you fill out a brief survey. This survey must be completed once for each form that you are responsible for.

We have created a Google Sheet listing all of our webforms. Please find your name on this sheet and click on each of the form links that we are asking you to review.

If you are not responsible for the form, please forward this email to the individual in your workgroup best suited to answer questions about the form.

To gain access to a form, please submit a request.

After you click the link to a specific form, you will then see the “Migration Survey” link in the admin toolbar at the top of the page as well as within the editing links at the bottom of the form. These links will pre-fill the survey with the URL of the form you need to migrate.

Please note that you will need to be logged in to view those links.