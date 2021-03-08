COVID-19:  Essential Information
ITS Spring COVID-19 Updates

Free Webinar: "LinkedIn Learning for Faculty", 3/17

LinkedIn Learning is hosting a free webinar for faculty on Wed, March 17, at 3 PM ET.  Register here.

Topics to be Covered:

  • What is LinkedIn Learning?
  • How it can it be leveraged inside of the classroom to support students as part of a blended learning strategy
  • How faculty can find the right content easily through content mapping
  • General demo of the LinkedIn platform

Questions?  Email Cindy “Pij” Slater at slater@middlebury.edu.

