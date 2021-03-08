Free Webinar: "LinkedIn Learning for Faculty", 3/17
LinkedIn Learning is hosting a free webinar for faculty on Wed, March 17, at 3 PM ET. Register here.
Topics to be Covered:
- What is LinkedIn Learning?
- How it can it be leveraged inside of the classroom to support students as part of a blended learning strategy
- How faculty can find the right content easily through content mapping
- General demo of the LinkedIn platform
Media Contact
Questions? Email Cindy “Pij” Slater at slater@middlebury.edu.
