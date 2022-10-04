GMHEC App Access

Good news! Green Mountain Higher Education Consortium (GMHEC) applications such as Oracle, TeamDynamix and Blackbaud used to require a separate Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) step upon login. Thanks to an enhancement from Microsoft, Middlebury College MFA is now able to authorize logins to GMHEC applications.



What do you need to do? Not a thing! Why are we telling you this? You might notice an extra step that is missing, and it’s fun to share good news.