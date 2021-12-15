ITS Helpdesk Winter Break Information

As we approach our winter break we want to update you on ITS Helpdesk hours and our availability to assist you.

The Helpdesk will be closed for the winter break from December 23 - January 2. ITS will continue to monitor systems. If you are experiencing an emergency with College technology that impacts your essential work, please provide a phone number when contacting ITS via helpdesk@middlebury.edu.

Here are some resources you may find helpful:

Our off-campus password change options are summarized below:

Change (when the existing password is known): http://go.middlebury.edu/change/

Reset (when the existing password is unknown): http://go.middlebury.edu/reset/

The complete range of self-service password options are outlined here: http://go.middlebury.edu/password/.

Your Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) settings can be changed by visiting and authenticating at http://go.middlebury.edu/mfasetup/. The complete range of MFA documentation is available here: http://go.middlebury.edu/mfafull/.

If you need a password or MFA reset, please call us beginning January 3rd, 2022 (802) 443-2200 or connect via Zoom; career Helpdesk staff can assist you from 8:30 am - 7:30 pm ET, Monday - Friday.

If you need assistance with Canvas, please contact Instructure for support 24/7 via phone (833) 890-4166 and real-time chat support available via the Help tab when logged into Canvas.

For all other tech issues, please visit http://go.middlebury.edu/helpme to submit a Helpdesk ticket; we will follow up on January 3rd. Refer to How to Get Tech Help Using TeamDynamix for detailed instructions on the new process.

More on Helpdesk hours can be found at go/helpdeskhours.

Wishing you and yours a restful winter break.