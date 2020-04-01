Middlebury Wireless Certificate Change on Thursday, 4/2/20
| by Jamie Carroll and Paul Dicovitsky
Tomorrow morning, Thursday, April 2, Middlebury ITS will update security certificates used on our campus Wi-Fi networks. As a result of the change, when you next connect to Wi-Fi on campus, you will likely be prompted to accept a new certificate for “cpauth.middlebury.edu” (issued by “InCommon RSA Server CA”, or “USERTrust RSA Certification Authority”). Please accept this certificate when prompted.
Certificates are required to secure our Wi-Fi networks and they have to be refreshed regularly. Our Wi-Fi certificates were last renewed three years ago. Thank you for understanding as we work to secure and maintain our IT infrastructure.
