New Tech Support System Coming -- Oct 2021
ITS is excited to announce that TeamDynamix (TDX), a new comprehensive support system, will launch in early October 2021, replacing our current Web Help Desk system. The Consortium (GMHEC) and member schools are also transitioning to this system. Everyone will benefit from enhanced features (Client Portal, Knowledge Base, and Service Catalog) and a consistent support ticket process.
You will reach the ITS Helpdesk the same way you always have. Oracle-related help will continue to use specific email addresses that create tickets.
What will change in October?
- After the “go-live” date, TeamDynamix will replace Web Help Desk and be used for all support requests.
- Both Oracle and Middlebury support ticket notifications will come from Support (tdx-mailer@gmhec.org), as shown here:
- The email confirming your ticket creation will now include a ticket-specific code at the bottom which should not be removed when replying.
- TeamDynamix will not send ticket replies to others you include in the TO or CC fields of requests sent to helpdesk@middlebury.edu. Only you will get these updates.
More information will be shared closer to our “go live” date. Please continue to submit tickets using http://go.middlebury.edu/helpme for now.
We look forward to working with you on this improvement of our services.
Information Technology Services
Davis Family Library 202
Middlebury, VT 05753