New Tech Support System Coming -- Oct 2021

ITS is excited to announce that TeamDynamix (TDX), a new comprehensive support system, will launch in early October 2021, replacing our current Web Help Desk system. The Consortium (GMHEC) and member schools are also transitioning to this system. Everyone will benefit from enhanced features (Client Portal, Knowledge Base, and Service Catalog) and a consistent support ticket process.

You will reach the ITS Helpdesk the same way you always have. Oracle-related help will continue to use specific email addresses that create tickets.

What will change in October?