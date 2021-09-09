Papercut Optical Character Recognition

As part of Middlebury’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, we have enhanced our scanning platform to support Optical Character Recognition (OCR). This technology creates a digital text document rather than just an image. OCR documents are accessible by screen readers and provide additional benefits like text search. Capabilities like these create better, more inclusive experiences for Middlebury’s entire community.

OCR will be enabled globally Friday, September 10, on any printing device which uses the Middcolor and MiddBW queues. In Vermont, these are labeled with Middcolor / MiddBW stickers on the front of the machine and searchable via https://go.middlebury.edu/printers/. All printing devices in Monterey support OCR.

If you have previously scanned documents, you can use SensusAccess to create OCR documents after the fact. SensusAccess can also create audio files, ePub, Braille, and a variety of other formats that increase document accessibility and support universal design for learning.

For more information on using OCR at Middlebury, please visit our knowledge-base article on scanning with OCR.