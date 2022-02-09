Phone Service Coming to Zoom

Information Technology Services is pleased to announce that phone service will transition to Zoom starting this spring – a product that many of you already use. We are excited about the opportunities Zoom Phone will provide; more information will be shared in future announcements.

Zoom Phone will serve as our primary voice provider, introducing many technical improvements over standard voice communications and allowing Middlebury to consolidate to a single vendor for both voice and video.

In addition to supporting our existing functionality, Zoom Phone introduces: