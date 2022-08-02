TeamDynamix (TDX) 2nd Quarter Updates

As we make improvements and apply updates for the TDX TeamDynamix System we are communicating these enhancements through MiddPoints and our client portal page (http://go/helpme/). We want to keep you informed without adding to your email overload.

We are happy to announce that version 11.5 will be released on August 6, 2022. This release includes significant enhancements to the TeamDynamix platform.

Here are some highlights:

Platform Enhancements

Formatted Text Communications

TeamDynamix now supports formatted text communications for both inbound and outbound messages. Formatting in inbound emails is preserved and displayed in TDX in the Feed and in Ticket Descriptions. Technicians can now format text when sending an update or feed comment.

Feed Filtering

Throughout the system, users can now filter the Feed based on the type of feed entry. Feed entries are classified as either Edits, Status Changes, or Comments. Users can also search within the Feed to display matching results. See Working with the Feed for more information.

Additional Ticket Contacts Created from Email cc Info

Ticketing applications now add contacts using any email addresses included in the cc field. See Getting Started with Ticket Settings for more information.

Service Management Enhancements

Request Service from Knowledge Base Article