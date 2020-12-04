Upcoming guest login changes, Dec 15

On Tuesday, December 15, ITS will launch a new way for non-Middlebury people to log on to select online services. The current guest login system will be retired.

Using the Microsoft Azure single-sign-on system Middlebury already has in place, the new guest login process will let non-Middlebury people log on using their existing personal email accounts — without requiring an additional password to remember. GMail users will be able to log in with a single click, while guests with other email providers will use one-time passcodes to log in. More information on the specifics of the new login process can be found in the ITS wiki. At the same time, we will be switching Canvas and WordPress to use the same login system as Webmail.

The new guest login process is “by invitation” rather than “self registered” to provide enhanced security and cut down on the creation of spam accounts. Guest accounts for large groups of users, such as Language School applicants taking placement tests and, later on, alumni and parents, will be generated automatically so these users can log in to needed services by entering their own email address and clicking through the prompts without any additional account registration. During the initial roll out of this service, guest accounts for other purposes (such as collaborators from other institutions or community partners working on Middlebury WordPress or Canvas sites) may be requested by a Middlebury account holder by submitting a Help Desk ticket.

This new guest login system replaces the old self-registered “MiddGuests” login system. Previously-created “MiddGuests” accounts will no longer work after December 15, 2020. If access is needed to WordPress or Canvas for a non-Middlebury person, a Middlebury account holder may request a new guest account for them by submitting a Help Desk ticket.

Over the coming years this new guest login process will allow ITS to provide more streamlined access to individuals before and after their enrolled time at Middlebury and facilitate collaboration with others around the world.