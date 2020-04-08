Zoom Security Update

Zoom has just released a new software update which adds a Security option to the Zoom meeting controls bar of the in-meeting experience. See below for a screenshot example. This new feature allows meeting hosts to easily manage the security of their Zoom meetings, including the ability to quickly lock a Zoom meeting, enable the waiting room feature, and a number of other helpful options to keep your Zoom meetings safe and secure.

Security is very important to ITS and Middlebury. ITS continues to evaluate Zoom’s security posture and we have published an evolving list of guidelines and tips for safe use, as well as explanations of Zoom’s security options here: http://go.middlebury.edu/zoominfo.

Similarly, the FBI released guidance on March 30, 2020, which reflects that, with the appropriate security options enabled, Zoom can be used securely. ITS continues to monitor for updates to the FBI’s guidance on using Zoom and we will advise of any significant change to Middlebury’s use of Zoom.

Please familiarize yourself with how to use Zoom safely and securely, and should you have any questions about using Zoom at Middlebury, please reach out the ITS Helpdesk for guidance at mailto:helpdesk@middlebury.edu.