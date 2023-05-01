LinkedIn Learning in China Relaunched May 1, 2023

We’re excited to announce that LinkedIn Learning relaunched in China on May 1, 2023.

Learners in China once again have access to all LinkedIn Learning content. This includes content from LinkedIn Learning’s own library, content from additional learning platform libraries, and also custom Middlebury content. Access to social features, however, is now limited. Learners will not have access to the following social features:

•Making Ratings and Reviews

•Q&A

•Learning Groups

•Share to Social Media Sites

•Watch Party

•Certificate Add to Profile

•Certificate Shares (just download available)

If you have any questions, please submit a ticket via our portal or send email to: helpdesk@middlebury.edu.