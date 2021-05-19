Essential Information for Summer Term 2021
| by Mike Roy
During Summer Term, the libraries are open to faculty and staff, and to students who are approved for on-campus activities. Physical distancing and face coverings are required. We will continue to closely monitor adherence to these requirements, and reserve the right to reduce hours and/or close the libraries should these rules not be followed.
Access
- During Summer Term, the libraries and stacks are open to faculty and staff, and to students who are approved for on-campus activities.
- Physical distancing and face coverings are required. We will continue to closely monitor adherence to these requirements, and reserve the right to reduce hours and/or close the libraries should these rules not be followed.
Hours
All hours available at go/hours/:
- Davis Family Library is open seven days a week
- Armstrong Science Library is open seven days a week
- Special Collections and Archives is open by appointment only. To schedule a visit or in-person class visits (groups of 10 or less) or Zoom visits email specialcollections@middlebury.edu.
Circulation Services
- The stacks are open for browsing. Books and other materials can be brought to the circulation desk to be checked out.
- Equipment (laptops, projectors, cameras, etc.) will be available for loan. Equipment can be booked in advance at go/equipmentbooking.
For online schools and programs:
Some library materials are already available electronically (e-books, streaming media, online journal articles), and you can find most of these materials in LibrarySearch
.
For library materials that aren’t available electronically, select from the following options:
- Request e-version of book chapter or article (ILL)
Please place requests for e-versions of book chapters and articles through Interlibrary Loan (ILL). We can digitize portions of printed books or articles that we already own, and if we don’t own the item, we can request a digital copy of it from another library. To learn more about ILL services, please visit: go.middlebury.edu/illguide/
- Request full-length e-material
If you need access to the entirety of a book, please make a purchase request and we will try to purchase an e-version.
- Please note that we are not able to ship print materials to our borrowers this summer, but will strive to provide electronic access to books, articles, and media items as needed. Contact a librarian with any questions.
Interlibrary Loan
- Interlibrary loan is operating as usual. Requested materials can be picked up at the circulation desk. We are not mailing ILL physical materials to off campus patrons.
Reserves
- Reserves can be found at the circulation desk. Reserve materials must remain in the library.
Returning Books to the Library
- To return books, either from Middlebury’s collection or an interlibrary loan item, please return them to the book drop in the back of the Davis Family Library at 110 Storrs Ave or in the library vestibule.
- Please return equipment at the circulation desk.
- If you are away from campus, and need to return library items by mail, please ship to this address:
- Davis Family Library
ATTN: Circulation
110 Storrs Ave
Middlebury, VT 05753
- Davis Family Library
Seating
- Per State of Vermont regulations, and in order to ensure appropriate physical distancing, we have removed 50% of the seating in both Davis Family Library and Armstrong Library.
- Please do not move chairs. They are all positioned in accordance with state regulations regarding physical distancing.
Group study rooms
- All group study rooms are single-occupancy, and can be booked online.
Carrels
- Per State of Vermont regulations, and in order to ensure appropriate physical distancing, we have reduced by 50% the number of carrels available.
- In order to maximize use of the limited number of carrels, we have temporarily discontinued the practice of providing dedicated carrels for thesis writers.
Support for Research
- Librarians are available online via chat, email, phone, and Zoom to answer research questions.
- Students can book times with librarians for online research consultations via Zoom or phone.
- We invite faculty to request research workshops with librarians for their courses. See Library Instruction for details.
- Visit our research guides for advice specific to your area of study:
- Language Schools Library Guide: An introduction to library collections and services for the Middlebury Language Schools.
- Bread Loaf School of English Library Guide: An introduction to library collections and services for the Bread Loaf School of English
Printing
- Printing is available in both Davis Family Library and Armstrong Library, with modified procedures to ensure appropriate physical distancing and proper cleaning.
- Information Technology Services is responsible for supporting printing. If you have printing problems, you can call, email, or connect with them via Zoom via the Help Desk.
Food
- In order to comply with the mask mandate, food is not allowed in the library. You may have a drink as long as you replace your mask between drinks.
Our most important links
To access Go shortcuts from off-campus type go.middlebury.edu/[shortcut] into your browser.
General Library Information
- go/library/
- Library homepage
- go/askus/
- Contact a librarian (text, chat, Zoom, email, or telephone) for research and other support needs
- go/hours/
- Library hours, updated constantly
- go/librarynews/
- Library news and announcements
Research Resources
- go/librarysearch/
- Starting point for searching library materials: one-stop search journals, books, dvds, etc.
- go/guides/
- Subject/topic-specific guides to the best library databases, journals, and other resources, and contact information for subject specialist librarians
- go/askus/
- Contact a librarian (text, chat, email, or telephone) and FAQs for research and other support needs
- go/ill/
- Information about document delivery and Interlibrary Loan services
- go/journals/
- A-Z list of our journal titles
- go/databases/
- A-Z list of our databases
- go/offcampusaccess/
- How to use library subscription resources from off campus
Questions? Comments? Suggestions?
Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have questions, comments, or suggestions as we work together to navigate this challenging situation.
- Mike Roy (mdroy@middlebury.edu) - Dean of the Library
- Library Leadership Team
- Douglas Black (dblack@middlebury.edu) - Collection Development, Journal and Database Subscriptions
- Ann Flower (aflower@middlebury.edu) - Library Director, MIIS (Monterey)
- Rebekah Irwin (rirwin@middlebury.edu) - Special Collections, Archives, Preservation
- Carrie Macfarlane (cmacfarl@middlebury.edu) - Research & Instruction Services
- Terry Simpkins (tsimpkin@middlebury.edu) - Circulation & Reserves, Collection Development, ILL, Systems
Review FAQs and contact librarians at go/askus/. Or send a direct email to researchdesk@middlebury.edu.
Media Contact
Mike Roy is the Dean of the Library.