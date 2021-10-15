How Do I Create a Helpdesk Ticket Now?

So… the new TeamDynamix ticket system is now in place and many have cried, “Who moved my cheese?” Yes, how you create a ticket has changed. Rather than provide a “one-size-fits-none” ticket button, we are aiming for a new process that will help you find solutions more easily within one Knowledge Base and create Helpdesk tickets if you don’t find what you need. (Watch for new additions to the Knowledge Base in the coming months!) The most noticeable change is that tickets are now created from service websites – that’s where you’ll find the buttons where you can “Request support.”

Here are two scenarios that each end with a Helpdesk ticket being created. You’ll know which one is best for you…

“If there are instructions I can take care of this myself.”

Search for instructions that explain how to resolve a question or issue you have. The link below shows how to find a mix of both Knowledge Base articles and Service pages. You may find an article that covers just what you need. (More articles are being added in the coming months.) How to - Search TDX for Tech Answers If you don’t find what you need, select the related Service website from your search result list or perform a new service search. How to - Find an ITS Service in TDX Click the Request support button (or similarly named) on the appropriate Service website to create then submit a request (ticket) for follow-up by the Technology Helpdesk.

“I just want to create a ticket and get help.”

Perform a Service search. Keep your search terms brief, like “ VPN ,” “Printer,” or “Repair.” How to - Find an ITS Service in TDX Click the Request support button (or similarly named) on the appropriate Service page to create then submit a request (ticket) for follow-up by the Technology Helpdesk.

Please note that we are still available by calling (802) 443-2200, emailing helpdesk@middlebury.edu, dropping by our Zoom room at http://go.middlebury.edu/zoom2help, or coming by in person. See our new portal for details.

Oracle-related help will continue to use specific email addresses that create tickets.