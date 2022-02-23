ITS Workshops are Back!

We are pleased to offer tech workshops once again — now using Zoom. A silver lining is that our colleagues in Monterey are able to join us easily now without booking a flight.

Folks have been clamoring for Drupal training so you’ll find a number of introductory workshops on our schedule, along with our “ITS & You” sessions geared toward helping recent hires learn the secrets unlocked with their Middlebury email address and password.

Visit http://go.techworkshops/ to view our current offerings. Use the handy sign up link to register. Supervisors may submit a sign up request on behalf of new hires.

Questions? Please email helpdesk@middlebury.edu, call 802-443-2200, or submit a inquiry via http://go/helpme/.