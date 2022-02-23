COVID-19:  Essential Information
Logo for Middlebury Middlebury Middlebury

Search

Information Technology Services

VT and CA Helpdesk Hours. Create a Ticket, call (802) 443-2200, (831) 647-6656, or email helpdesk@middlebury.edu
ITS Winter/Spring 2022 Updates

ITS Workshops are Back!

| by Cynthia "Pij" Slater

For MiddPoints, For Faculty, For Staff, For Students

Chalkboard with Workshop written on it

We are pleased to offer tech workshops once again — now using Zoom.  A silver lining is that our colleagues in Monterey are able to join us easily now without booking a flight.

Folks have been clamoring for Drupal training so you’ll find a number of introductory workshops on our schedule, along with our “ITS & You” sessions geared toward helping recent hires learn the secrets unlocked with their Middlebury email address and password.

Visit http://go.techworkshops/ to view our current offerings.  Use the handy sign up link to register. Supervisors may submit a sign up request on behalf of new hires.

Questions?  Please email helpdesk@middlebury.edu, call 802-443-2200, or submit a inquiry via http://go/helpme/.

Information Technology Services
Davis Family Library 202
Middlebury, VT 05753