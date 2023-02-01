Printing Just Got Easier!
| by Nate Burt and Cynthia "Pij" Slater
The MiddColor and MiddBW print queues now work on more printers across the Middlebury College campus. Printers from the soon-to-be-retired Non_Library_Printers queue have been added recently:
- Axinn Center (outside room 105)
- Château 001
- LaForce 122
- Mahaney Arts Center (adjacent to Box Office)
- Proctor Hall, Woodstove Lounge (main level)
- Sunderland Language Center (near computer lab 121)
If in doubt, check the front of a printer for the “MiddColor” sticker to see if this applies to you. (Don’t worry - the Non_Library_Printers queue will continue to work for a short time longer.)
If you have been using the Non_Library_Printers queue, we recommend that you remove it and install MiddColor and/or MiddBW for better printer software and to avoid future printing disruption. These resource links describe how this is done on College-owned equipment:
Windows
Mac
For personally-owned devices, refer to Mobility Print setup instructions.
If you have any questions or need a hand, please contact the HelpDesk or submit a request for assistance.
