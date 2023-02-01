Printing Just Got Easier!

The MiddColor and MiddBW print queues now work on more printers across the Middlebury College campus. Printers from the soon-to-be-retired Non_Library_Printers queue have been added recently:

Axinn Center (outside room 105)

Château 001

LaForce 122

Mahaney Arts Center (adjacent to Box Office)

Proctor Hall, Woodstove Lounge (main level)

Sunderland Language Center (near computer lab 121)

If in doubt, check the front of a printer for the “MiddColor” sticker to see if this applies to you. (Don’t worry - the Non_Library_Printers queue will continue to work for a short time longer.)