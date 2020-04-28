For Current Updates on COVID-19: http://go.middlebury.edu/covid19
Skill Building with LinkedIn Learning

| by Cynthia "Pij" Slater

For MiddPoints, For Faculty, For Staff, For Students

There's never been a better time to explore LinkedIn Learning's offerings and add some new skills to your work, school, or personal "toolkit."  LinkedIn Learning (formerly known as lynda.com) is a video-based online instruction resource available to all academic year faculty, staff, and students, both here and at Monterey.  You can watch short, 2 to 3-minute movies or work through an entire course -- with over fifteen thousand courses there is something for everyone!  Here are just a few timely options to whet your interest:

Once you've signed in with your full Middlebury email address and password you'll be ready to begin. 

For more details about how to use LinkedIn Learning, visit http://go.middlebury.edu/LILinfo.

 

