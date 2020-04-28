Skill Building with LinkedIn Learning
There's never been a better time to explore LinkedIn Learning's offerings and add some new skills to your work, school, or personal "toolkit." LinkedIn Learning (formerly known as lynda.com) is a video-based online instruction resource available to all academic year faculty, staff, and students, both here and at Monterey. You can watch short, 2 to 3-minute movies or work through an entire course -- with over fifteen thousand courses there is something for everyone! Here are just a few timely options to whet your interest:
- Chair Work: Yoga Fitness and Stretching at Your Desk (33m 11s)
- Embracing Unexpected Change (14m 13s)
- De-Stress: Meditation and Movement for Stress Management (36m 20s)
- Learning Zoom (1h 3m)
- Time Management: Working from Home (1h 25m)
Once you've signed in with your full Middlebury email address and password you'll be ready to begin.
For more details about how to use LinkedIn Learning, visit http://go.middlebury.edu/LILinfo.
