Skill Building with LinkedIn Learning

There's never been a better time to explore LinkedIn Learning's offerings and add some new skills to your work, school, or personal "toolkit." LinkedIn Learning (formerly known as lynda.com) is a video-based online instruction resource available to all academic year faculty, staff, and students, both here and at Monterey. You can watch short, 2 to 3-minute movies or work through an entire course -- with over fifteen thousand courses there is something for everyone! Here are just a few timely options to whet your interest:

Once you've signed in with your full Middlebury email address and password you'll be ready to begin.

For more details about how to use LinkedIn Learning, visit http://go.middlebury.edu/LILinfo.