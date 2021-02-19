Essential Information for Spring Term 2021

We are excited to welcome students back to campus, and to our libraries. As part of the College’s evolving response to COVID-19, the library is committed to helping faculty and students safely access the services and resources they need for their teaching and learning. Here are our plans for Spring Term 2021, with the understanding that as the situation evolves, there may be further changes.

Access During Spring Term, the libraries are open to faculty and staff, and to students who are approved for on-campus activities. Off-campus students may enter the vestibule to pick up materials they have requested via the paging service (details below).

Physical distancing and face coverings are required. We will continue to closely monitor adherence to these requirements, and reserve the right to reduce hours and/or close the libraries should these rules not be followed. Hours While all classes are online during the beginning of the term, the libraries will be closed. We will reopen when in-person classes begin. We anticipate this to be on or around March 8, 2021.

Please note that during this period you can request materials to be retrieved in the library vestibule by way of the paging service. All hours available at go/hours/: Davis Family Library is open seven days a week

Armstrong Science Library is open seven days a week

Special Collections and Archives is open by appointment only. To schedule a visit or in-person class visits (groups of 10 or less) or Zoom visits email specialcollections@middlebury.edu. Circulation Services The stacks are closed. Circulation of books and DVD s is available to faculty, students, and staff via the paging service. Library materials are requested through MIDCAT and retrieved from the Davis Family Library vestibule or in the Great Hall of McCardell Bicentennial Hall. Middlebury faculty and undergraduate students who are not on campus may request that a book be mailed to you.

s is available to faculty, students, and staff via the paging service. Library materials are requested through and retrieved from the Davis Family Library vestibule or in the Great Hall of McCardell Bicentennial Hall. Middlebury faculty and undergraduate students who are not on campus may request that a book be mailed to you. Circulation of some easy-to-clean equipment is available as well, including laptops, LCD projectors, projection screens, tripods, Bluetooth speakers, USB DVD drives, and iPads. Interlibrary Loan Interlibrary loan is operating as usual, except that physical materials borrowed from other libraries must be retrieved via the vestibule in the Davis Family Library. Reserves All course reserves are available online. There are no print reserves. Returning Books to the Library If you have books to return to us – either from Middlebury’s collection or borrowed from another library via Interlibrary Loan – please return them to the book drop in the back of the Davis Family Library at 110 Storrs Ave. If you have equipment checked out from the library that you need to return, please email library_circulation@middlebury.edu to schedule a time to drop it off.

Please do not return equipment in the drop box. If you are away from campus, and need to return library items by mail, please ship to this address: Davis Family Library

ATTN : Circulation

110 Storrs Ave

Middlebury, VT 05753

Seating Per State of Vermont regulations, and in order to ensure appropriate physical distancing, we have removed 50% of the seating in both Davis Family Library and Armstrong Library.

Please do not move chairs. They are all positioned in accordance with state regulations regarding physical distancing. Group study rooms All group study rooms are single-occupancy, and can be booked online. Please note that we have added 15 rooms to bring the total number of reservable study rooms to 28. Carrels Per State of Vermont regulations, and in order to ensure appropriate physical distancing, we have reduced by 50% the number of carrels available.

In order to maximize use of the limited number of carrels, we have temporarily discontinued the practice of providing dedicated carrels for thesis writers. Support for Research Librarians are available online via chat, email, phone, and Zoom to answer research questions.

Students can book times with librarians for online research consultations via Zoom or phone.

We invite faculty to request research workshops with librarians for their courses. See Library Instruction for details. Printing Printing is available in both Davis Family Library and Armstrong Library, with modified procedures to ensure appropriate physical distancing and proper cleaning.

Information Technology Services is responsible for supporting printing. If you have printing problems, you can call, email, or connect with them via Zoom via the Help Desk. Food Because face coverings are required at all times, food is not allowed in the library.