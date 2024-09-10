Explore Careers

Whether you’re still figuring out your path or already have some ideas, the Center for Careers and Internships provides multiple opportunities to dig deeper, explore new paths, and achieve your goals.

What Are Career Communities?

Middlebury Career Communities are designed to help you explore career paths with others who share your interests. These inclusive communities are open to everyone, giving you the chance to learn, connect, and build skills in specific industries. Career Communities provide the resources and support you need to start and grow a successful career.

Here’s what you’ll find in every Career Community:

Personalized advice from career coaches who get what you’re passionate about.

from career coaches who get what you’re passionate about. Hand-picked updates through our newsletters, so you’re always in the loop on events and opportunities.

through our newsletters, so you’re always in the loop on events and opportunities. Career prep tools like resume samples, interview guides, and timelines to help you stay ahead in job and internship searches.

like resume samples, interview guides, and timelines to help you stay ahead in job and internship searches. Exclusive opportunities like alumni mentors, career conversations, and industry-specific treks off campus.

like alumni mentors, career conversations, and industry-specific treks off campus. Employer events just for Middlebury students , including info sessions, panels, and 1:1 coffee chats.

, including info sessions, panels, and 1:1 coffee chats. Collaborations with student clubs and academic departments, giving you more ways to connect and grow.

Explore Career Communities

Pick a Career Community that matches your interests to explore your career options and connect with the resources that will help you succeed. To sign up for Career Community newsletters, update your preferences in Handshake under the Career Interests section or fill out this form. (Newsletters are available to those with Handshake accounts.)

*Interested in Health Professions or Science Research? These fields are covered by advisors in the Center for Teaching, Learning, and Research. Contact Mary Lothrop or Hannah Benz for more information.

Signature Programs

Be sure to explore our signature programs which take place throughout the year or are available virtually: